CHRISTOPHER ROY GARCIA 1978 – 2023

Christopher Roy Garcia of Roans Prairie, TX was born on September 12, 1978 to the parents of Amando and Gloria Garcia. He was the youngest out of 4 siblings.

He attended Faith Baptist Church were he received Jesus Christ at the age of 5. At the end of every service, on his own, he would go around and shake everyone’s hand. Christopher loved to fish, hunt and later acquired liking guns.

Christopher attended Madisonville public school and played football for the Madisonville Colts. His last play on the field resulted in a touch down – no one knew that would be his last time on the field. A week later he contracted spinal meningitis and became comatose for weeks.

Christopher beat the odds and recovered but still suffered brain damage and was partially paralyzed. He was able to return to school his freshman year after many months of recovery. Christopher’s junior year, due to his mom’s allergy issues, they moved to Wickenburg, AZ where he graduated as a Wickenburg Wrangler, class of 1997.

He was still active with the community churches, loved helping people out, and honored his Jesus as he always referred to his Jesus. Christopher got to spend some time with children in the Dominican Republic which meant so much to him to get to tell them about how awesome his Jesus was. He later became an Arizona Ranger, along with being a security guard for a car lot in Norfolk, Virginia, while staying with his sister Crystal and taking care of his niece Gloria.

Throughout his 44 years he was in and out of hospitals. Christopher had multiple seizures. When he was asked how he was, no matter what the situation was, his response was always “I am blessed, truly blessed.” Christopher was the most caring, loving, giving son, grandson, brother, uncle and a best friend to many. We always knew we would be getting a phone call from “Elvis” for our birthday – he loved to impersonate Elvis.

While living in AZ he became a pastor – Pastor Chris Garcia. He had his own little church, and he was so proud of it. During the week he would open it up to the public for anyone that needed an ear, and which he named it, “A Ear to Hear.” His passion was always to help anyone out in time of need.

In January 2022 Christopher endured a horrible fall that caused a severe brain bleed, which led him to have surgery March 29, 2022. After that his health declined, and months later he then lost his eyesight and was not able to walk again. But again, when asked how he was his response was “I am blessed truly blessed!” On January 10, 2023, he became ill and ended up in the hospital where he had to put up the biggest fight of his life yet again. January 17, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. surrounded by his family, his Jesus won this battle for him, and welcomed him into heaven where he was reunited with his older-late brother Daniel Padron Garcia as well as his late companion Susan Lovell and one of his dearest friends, Geoff. Here on earth, he was bed ridden, blind with severe brain damage and we all know that he is walking and the streets of gold yelling AMEN PRAISE THE LORD GLORY hallelujah!!! As he did sitting in the front row at church.

Christopher hoped while here on earth he was an example and an inspiration to those that knew him. He will forever be remembered for his big heart, his big smile, and his biggest faith in God. And for his famous saying, “I am blessed truly blessed!”

Christopher is survived by his parents Amando and Gloria Garcia of Roans Prairie; sister and brother- in-law, Kristie and Ben Mata of Roans Prairie; sister and brother-in-law, Crystal and Manly Perry of Adkins, TX; 11 nieces, Ashley, Kayla, Alivia Garcia, Gloria, Amanda, Bonnie, Phebe and Trinity Perry, Julie Slaughter, Bren Mata, Chyann Fernandez; 4 nephews, Dean Garcia, Michael Perry, Trevor Fernandez, Dusty Rose; 6 great nephews, Teagan and Tate Garcia, Rhett and Rhys Uvalle, Blake Rose, Kieson Fernandez; 4 great nieces, Oaklynn and Ember Silguero, Lainey Garcia, Chylann Pogue. Also, the special people that made an impact on his life and that he loved dearly, Brother Hoke, Matthew Pogue, Domingo Fernandez, Madeline Horan, Bill, Jennifer, Melanie Scott Moran and the late Geoff Moran, Ricky Silguero, Uncle Joe Garcia, and special friend Reico.

He is preceded in death by his late brother Daniel Padron Garcia; grandparents, Amando and Olivia Garcia, Julian and Sandra Padron; uncle, Julian Padron; cousin, Cynthia Padron and one his favorite aunts his Tia Lola (Delores Diases); and the late Susan Lovell.

A memorial service will be Saturday January 28, 2023 at Lake Grove Cemetery in Iola, Texas.

Services under the direction of Waller-Thornton Funeral Home Huntsville, Texas