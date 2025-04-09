CINDY KAY CHESNUTT 1966 – 2025

Cindy Kay Chesnutt, 59 of Iola, Texas passed away Friday, March 28, 2025 in Bryan, Texas surrounded in love by her family.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Iola. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

She was born February 28, 1966 in Longview, Texas.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Chesnutt.

She is survived by her son, Charles Dareen Schrameck and grandson, Kamren Jax Schrameck; brother, Mervin Chesnutt and his wife Rose; sister, Talli Jones and her husband Len; brother, Bryan Chesnutt and his wife Mary; eight nieces and nephews; and countless friends and extended family members.