COLLEEN C. SYZDEK

Colleen Annette Casey Syzdek, 71, of Stoneham, died Sunday evening, August 15, 2021, at Baylor-Scott & White Health Center in College Station.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, with a parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Plantersville. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery.

Colleen was born April 13, 1949 in Houston to Martin Thomas and Edna Marie Rodrigues Casey. She grew up in the Heights area of Houston and graduated from Reagan High School. A resident of Stoneham since 1981, Colleen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed plants, gardening, crocheting, cooking, art and loved to sing and animals.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Danny Casey.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard L. Syzdek, Jr.; sons, Shane Stankevitz and wife Amanda and Sheldon Stankevitz and wife Misty and Brandon Stankevitz all of Stoneham; brothers, Tommy Casey and wife Macy of Stoneham and Pat Casey and wife Nina of Shepherd; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

None