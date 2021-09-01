CORA MICKAN

It pleased the Lord to call home Cora Sophia Schroeder Mickan on August 23, 2021, at the age of 99.

Cora was born January 5, 1922, in Anderson, Texas, to Charlie and Emma (Pistler) Schroeder. She was welcomed by her sister Adeline. Cora was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson, Texas. She attended school in Anderson, graduating valedictorian, and then Business School in Houston.

She married the love of her life, World War II veteran, Edwin (Ed) Mickan on March 9, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson by Rev. L. Karcher. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters, Linda and Shirley. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary, employed by Schlumberger and Mid-South Electric. In 1966 she and Ed moved from Navasota to Brenham where they owned Mickan Ace Hardware.

A faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, Brenham, Cora taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Church Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) for decades. As a member she held many offices over the years and assisted with the annual turkey supper fundraiser. She was involved in various church functions including the sewing, quilting, and prayer circles. Cora loved playing bridge in her bridge clubs, as well as playing dominoes. She and Ed enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Germany.

She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow into adults, Granny to five grandchildren, and Gigi to 11 great grandchildren.

Left to mourn are her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Wellmann and husband Freddie of Brenham and Shirley Williams and husband Jon of Anderson; grandchildren, Dr. Heather Clark and husband L. Michael, II of Bryan, Ryan Rutledge and wife Megan of Anderson, Brandie Henderson and husband Clint of Tyler, Dawn Spence and husband Dr. Brian of Bryan, and Darrell Craig McBride, Jr. of College Station; great grandchildren, Rylee Rutledge and Maylee Rutledge, Michael Clark and Faith Clark, James, Joyce, and Maxine Henderson, Nathan, Jacob, and Trenton Spence, and Darrell McBride, III; sister-in-law, Louise Ballmann of Hico, Texas; godchild, Betsy Anderson; and special friend and caregiver Sara Thomas of Brenham.

Cora is preceded in death by her husband Edwin (Ed) Mickan, her parents and parents-in-law, her sister and brother-in-law Adeline and Oscar Leiber, sisters- and brothers-in-law Hattie and Preston Parish, Alma and Eric Shaefer, Gertrude and Hubert Treude, and Wesley Ballmann, and nephews Ronnie Leiber, Dennis Leiber, Ricky Shaefer, James Carr, and Bill Hanff.

Pall bearers are Ryan Rutledge, Darrell Craig McBride, Jr., L. Michael Clark, II, Brian Spence, Clint Henderson, Rylee Rutledge, Michael Clark, and James Hart. Honorary pall bearers are Jerry Leiber, Wayne Parish, George Parish, Edwin Schaefer, Rev. John Treude, Dan Ballmann, and Rev. Ray Ballmann.

Funeral services for Cora Sophia Mickan were held 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 29, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church of Brenham with Pastors Matthew Jacobs and William Holzer officiating. Burial followed in Prairie Lea Cemetery. The family received friends and relatives Saturday evening, August 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran School funds or Hospice Amedisys of Bellville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham.