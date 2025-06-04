CURTIS LUTHE, SR. 1950 – 2025

Curtis Arvel Luthe, Sr., 74, was born in Houston August 23, 1950 and went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 10, 2025 in Navasota at his home the way he wanted.

Curtis was loved by many. He was a very laid-back man who worked hard and helped whoever he could when ever he could. Curtis was a calf roper for many years and enjoyed teaching the friends of his kids and many more how to rope. He loved hunting and fishing to the day he died.

Curtis was preceded in death by a stepson, Glenn David Capps; his mother, Jessie Louise Jarrel and stepfather, Vondel Jarrell; his father, Barney Luthe and step mother Delores Luthe; his brothers, Lawrence Lincoln, Edward Bernard, and Bobby Lee Luthe and a sister Ella Louise Keyser.

Survivors include his wife Donna Bendele Luthe; his son Curtis Luthe, Jr. and wife Stephanie; a daughter, Christy Luthe Grate and husband Ricky; stepsons, Tommy D. Capps and wife Melissa and Brian D.

Capps and wife Donna; a sister, Cynthia Luthe, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Honoring Curtis’s wishes to keep things simple, there are no services. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home.