Deborah Uilkie Alwell, 57, of Navasota, died Friday evening, November 6, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

A private graveside service and rite of committal, with Rev. Elias Lopez of Christ Our Light Catholic Church officiating, for the immediate family will take place in Oakland Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Deborah at a later date.

Deborah was born Tuesday, March 19, 1963 in Bryan to Raymond and Pauline "Polly" Ginglewood Uilkie. She was a lifelong resident of Navasota and graduated from Navasota High School. As a child she loved to go hunting with her dad and considered herself as a "tom boy". She worked for a number of years at Marvin's Drive In. Deborah was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church.

Survivors include her son, Cody Alwell; parents, Raymond and Polly Uilkie; brother, Roger Uilkie; long time care giver and friend Tammy Nobles; all of Navasota, along with numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

