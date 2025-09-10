DEBRA DIANE OLSEN 1960 – 2025

Debra Diane Olsen, 65, passed peacefully at home on September 4, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Tucson, Arizona, on June 29, 1960, and was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs.

Debby earned a master’s degree in business administration and enjoyed a career in computer technology. She delighted in all children and most enjoyed her time as a teacher's aide working with special needs children throughout Colorado Springs.

Debby loved Colorado Springs and the mountains and never missed an opportunity to walk, hike, and bike with family and friends. She also enjoyed going to church, knitting, music, animals, coffee, and books. Debby was a passionate gardener and found contentment in watering the xeriscape garden she created at home, that which many animals still enjoy today.

She truly loved and accepted all people and was always making new friends. No one was immune to her smile and kind heart.

Debby is survived by her husband, John Olsen; her children, Jon (Michelle) Olsen, Robert (Lauren) Olsen and Alixandria (Connor) Bruson; father, James Hennessy and mother, Charlotte Cottingham; brother, Danny Hennessy; sisters, Cheryl (Thomas) Sechelski and Martha Hennessy and her sisters’ children and grandchildren whom Debby loved dearly; six grandchildren who lovingly know her as "Pink Grandma."

Debby was preceded in death by her baby boy, Matthew Ryan Olsen and her granddaughter, Audra Diane Olsen.

God's light shined brightly through Debby and she was the embodiment of joy. Those that loved her and were loved by her are truly blessed. Deb, we love you and you will be greatly missed! A special heartfelt thank you to daughter-in-law, Lauren and great friend Donna McDonald for lovingly assisting in Debby’s care.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Those who wish to honor Debby are encouraged to make a donation to Special Kids Special Families, 1915 Aerotech Dr., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.