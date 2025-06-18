Don Lewis Slaton 1938 – 2025

Don Lewis Slaton was born in Navasota on April 14, 1938, to TJ Slaton and Lyndle Virgina Floyd Slaton.

Don started working at an early age with Orion McIntyre at his dairy as well as responsibilities at TJ Slaton’s Enco gas station in Roans Prairie. Upon graduation from Navasota High School, he enlisted in the US Army in Amarillo, then stationed to South Korea as a medic and served 3 years with the US Army. He then returned to Roans Prairie in 1959 and began his career as a dairyman.

In 1961, on a blind date, he met Mignon Rohde; not long afterwards they wedded October 6th in Humble, Texas. Todd Jerome was born in 1962 then Vida Anne in 1963. Don did what he enjoyed on the farm for numerous years including hunting and fishing. Due to government politics, he as well as many other dairymen in Grimes County, had to discontinue the business, he then worked for Tractor Supply Company and retired 20 years later. He continued to raise cattle and farm his land. Don was active and served as Elder of the Session of the Shiro Presbyterian Church.

Don is survived by brother, Glen Slaton (Linda); son, Todd Slaton; daughter, Vida Shumaker (Leroy); granddaughter, Ashlyn Patton; grandsons, Waylon James and Cord Lewis Patton; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mignon Slaton; his parents, TJ and Virginia Slaton; brothers, Ted Slaton and Errol Slaton.

The family extends special thanks to care providers of Senior Helpers, Traditions Home Health and Hospice Staff, Shiro Baptist Church, and Pam Williams for all the patience, care and love given not only to dad but the family, as well as prayers from family and friends.

Flowers would be appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Shiro Presbyterian Church or Old Oakland Cemetery in Roans Prairie, Texas.