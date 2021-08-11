Donald Lewis Grady of Spring, Texas died unexpectedly at his ranch on July 26, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born on December 6, 1943 in Goldsboro, North Carolina to John and Pauline Grady and grew up with his two sisters at the family homeplace in Mount Olive, NC. Donald was the eldest of three children.

Donald graduated from North Carolina State University in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned a master’s degree in Heat Transfer at Old Dominion University. Donald began his profes sional career at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia. He worked at the shipyard for 12 years during which he earned his Professional Engineering license.

By 1980, Donald was ready to transition to the next phase of his career and accepted a position at El Paso Corporation in Houston, TX. With time, Donald moved on to other opportunities at Fish Engineering and Mustang Engineering until finally the time was right for him to fulfill his dream of owning his own business. In 1994, Donald established Triad Engineering working as a consultant to numerous oil and gas companies in the Houston area, a business that continued until his death.

Donald truly loved being an engineer which was his passion in life. But as retirement approached, Donald was drawn back to pursing his love of farming. In his semi-retirement days, Donald and his wife purchased a ranch in Navasota, Texas. He loved being on the ranch with his wife, children, and grandchildren. If you missed him around the house, you could always find him outside “tinkering” on a tractor or vehicle that needed to be repaired. This was a skill he learned from his dad as a young boy on his parents’ farm.

But his greatest joy was his family. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Fleming in 1965. They shared 56 wonderful years together. Donald and Rebecca had two children and four grandchildren. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in the various activities they participated in.

Donald is survived by his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Danielle Grady Cooper of Spring, TX; son, John Grady and wife Jenna Grady of Cypress, TX; and grandchildren, Caitlyn and Lauren Cooper of Spring, TX and Jacob and Samantha Grady of Cypress, TX. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his two siblings, Linda Grady Smith of Mt. Olive, NC and Beverly Grady Brown of Summerville, SC and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Klein Funeral Home located at 1400 W Main Street, Tomball, TX on August 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service was held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, the funeral home followed by a graveside service in the Klein Memorial Park Cemetery located at 32539, State Highway 249, Pinehurst, TX 77362.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald’s name to Shriner’s Hospital at https://lovetotherescue.org.