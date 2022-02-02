DONNA BUSSE

Donna Marie Becker Busse, 56, of Navasota, died tragically in a house f1Je with her husband Ronald, Friday moming, Janumy 21 , 2022.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455, in Navasota. Rev. Matthias Dinger, pastor ofTrinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Intetment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Goodson, Cody Berger, Arthur Stiblin, Dustin Wenzel, Jerry Wenzel and Jesse Becker.

Donna was born May 14, 1965 in Navasota to Victor and the late Peggy Davis Becker. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confmned and married Ronald Charles Busse on September 18, 1982.

Donna graduated from Navasota High School in 1983 where she was active with the FFA and the Diamonettes. Over the years Donna had been a manager of the Navasota Dairy Queen and Wal-Mart, owner and manager along with her husband Ronald of Busse Village Apartments and a clerk with Grimes County Pet. 3 JP office in Navasota. The job she loved must was being a loving mother and NaNa to her sons and grandchildren.

Donna loved and adored her family and close friends and loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was kindhearted and would help anyone that she came across. Donna was always supporting Ronald with his business ventures wherever she was needed. Donna was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Victor Becker, Jr.

Survivors include her sons, Blake Busse and wife Rachel of Bryan, Brandon Busse and wife Fay ofBrenham and their children, Bridget and Slade Busse and Brian Busse and wife Carty of Navasota and their children Carson and Falyn Small and Hudson Busse; her father, Victor Becker and wife Vela; sisters, Robin Wenzel and husband Jerry, Elena Matticks and Kim Striblin and husband Arthur; brother Jesse Becker and wife Suzanne; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and a great number of friends.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials to the Donna and Ronald Busse Scholarship fund to benefit students pursuing a technical career in C/0 Citizens State Bank, 9109 State Hwy 90, Navasota, TX 77868.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. Lindleyrobertsonholt.com.