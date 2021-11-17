Mrs. Doris Jean (Smith) West, 67, of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, November 14, at Angels Place Care Home in Montgomery. Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 20, in Plantersville Cemetery with the Rev. Rommie Lavergne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Doris was born in Plantersville on August 16, 1954, to Theodore & Katie (Ubnoski) Smith. She quickly realized there were lots of activities in the big city and moved to Houston, TX when she was 18. Doris began her career with Southwestern Bell for 20+ years.

She and Curtis met one day at the office when he was making a delivery. Love at first sight did not come first, but it quickly began as they kept seeing one another. They both enjoyed dancing to country music and took the opportunity to join friends as often as possible. Most recently Doris was a tax preparer doing what she did best, helping the community. She loved her grandchildren the most, but she loved her siblings and friends as well. Any casino trip that she could fit in, she would!

Doris was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward “Bubba” Smith.

Doris is survived by her husband Curtis West; daughter and son-in-law Trenia and Charles Collins; stepdaughter Tammy West; brothers and daughter-in-law, Thomas Smith, and Wayne & Ginger Smith; sister and brotherin-law Virginia & Dr. Stutts; grandchildren, Audrey Collins, Nathan Collins, Tyler West & Tanner West; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

