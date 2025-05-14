DOROTHYANN HOLTKAMP 1950 – 2025

Dorothy Ann Holtkamp, 74, of Navasota, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Selle officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Dorothy was born on May 8, 1950, to Fritz Holtkamp and Lena Busse Holtkamp in Navasota, Texas. She graduated from Navasota ISD and later earned her bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University.

She was a dedicated member of Salem Lutheran Church. Dorothy enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Dorothy held several jobs throughout her life. She later managed Salem Lutheran Church cemetery. She and her longtime companion, Christopher Jay Moore, enjoyed their home together. Dorothy never met a stranger wherever she traveled. She will always be remembered for her selfless service and dedication to the community of White Hall.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Fritz Holtkamp and Lena Busse Holtkamp.

Left to cherish her memories, her long-time companion, Christopher Moore; and numerous relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Salem Lutheran Church, 2373 FM 2988, Navasota, TX 77868.

Friends and family are welcome to join for fellowship and refreshments which will be served at the White Hall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota, TX 77868, following the memorial service at Nobles Funeral Chapel.