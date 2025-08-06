Dylan Scott Diggins 1991 – 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Dylan Scott Diggins, age 33, on Monday, July 28, 2025. Dylan was a devoted father, loving partner, beloved son, cherished grandson, loyal brother, and a steadfast friend to many.

Born November 3,1991, Dylan lived with a spark that was impossible to ignore. He was tenacious, brilliantly smart, and fiercely determined. His quick wit, curious mind, and resilient spirit made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Above all else, Dylan was a proud and loving father to his two young sons, who were the light of his life. He carried the responsibilities of fatherhood with strength, warmth, and unwavering devotion.

Dylan's absence leaves an immeasurable void, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. He is survived by his two sons, his father, grandparents, brother and sister, and an extended network of loved ones who will forever carry his spirit forward.

In honoring Dylan’s life, we also commit to supporting the dreams he had for his boys and ensuring they grow up knowing how deeply they were loved.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a fund for his sons' future are deeply appreciated. Please contact Norma Diggins to contribute.

If you're struggling, know that you're not alone, and it's always okay to seek help. Men’s mental health matters, and support is always available. If in crisis, please call 988