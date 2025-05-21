EDWARD CHARLES LEIBER 1931 – 2025

Edward Charles Leiber passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Navasota. Family and friends were invited to a visitation on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home. A celebration of Edward’s life was celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, May 16, 2025, at Friedens Church of Washington, with interment to follow at the church cemetery. Reverend Eric Dehmer, Retired Pastor, will officiate the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Edward was born on November 2, 1931, in Anderson, Texas, to Herman and Emma (Horn) Leiber. He married Janet Stegemoller, and together they raised three children, Charles, Jane, and David, on their dairy farm in Navasota. Alongside farming, Edward dedicated 30 years to COBA Select Sires, where he trained and served fellow farmers throughout Grimes County.

Edward cherished simple joys, such as playing dominoes with his close friends, tending his garden, and caring for his cattle. Above all, he found deep joy in the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter Jane Krause and her husband Mark; son David Leiber and his wife Brenda; and daughter-in-law Tammy Leiber. Edward also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Lindsey and husband Joe Young; Jamie and husband Ken Mock; Heath and wife Ashley Leiber; Matthew and wife Macey Krause; Trey Krause and wife Paige Allphin; Kayla Leiber and Kirsten Leiber; along with twelve great-grandchildren.

Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife Janet and their son Charles.

Honoring the life of Mr. Edward Leiber as pallbearers are Heath Leiber, Matthew Krause, Ken Mock, Joe Young, Trey Krause, Jose Montes, Art Courville, Stanley Kettler. His honorary Pallbearers are Lindsey Leiber, Jamie Krause, Kayla Leiber, and Kirsten Leiber.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Friedens Church of Washington Memorial Fund or Hospice Brazos Valley.