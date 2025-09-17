EDWARD HULSMAN JR. 1951 – 2025

Edward Hulsman Jr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, mentor, and friend, passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, discipline, and love for his family, students, and community. Visitation with friends and family will be held Friday, September 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brosig Performing Arts Center. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 20, also at Brosig with Pastor T.J. Green officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Edward Hulsman Jr was born on February 24, 1951 to Edward Hulsman Sr. and Bernice Badgley Hulsman in Casabe Coumbia, South America. His family moved back to the U.S. in 1959 to live near family in Baytown, Texas. Edward graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown. He went on to attend Texas A&M University, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1973 and his master’s degree in 1976.

On June 4, 1971, he married the love of his life, Carol Todd Hulsman. After college they settled in Navasota, Texas where together, they raised two children, Edward and Lauren, who were the joy of his life.

For more than 51 years, Coach Hulsman served the students of Navasota ISD as an educator, coach, bus driver, role model, and friend. He loved Navasota ISD deeply, and his influence stretched far beyond the classroom and playing field. With his trademark tough love and unwavering discipline, he instilled in his students the values of hard work, character, and perseverance.

Besides teaching, Ed’s other passions were hunting and fishing. He grew up duck hunting in Pickets Bayou with his uncles and cousins and passed that love of hunting onto his son and granddaughters. He also had a love for wildlife and could easily tell you the Latin name of any waterfowl. He spread his love through hunting and fishing adventures, including many deep sea fishing with Carol, Lauren and countless friends in the summer months. He spent countless hours at the deer lease, offshore fishing on his boat, The Lucky Duck, or hunting on the Navasota River, all which have produced memories that will last a lifetime.

Edward also devoted 18 years to serving as a Scoutmaster, guiding young men in leadership, responsibility, and a love for the outdoors. He was a founding member of the Navasota River Rats, who still enjoy canoeing the Navasota River annually each February. He was also a founding member of the Navasota Chapter of Ducks Unlimited where he loved to spend his time volunteering and sharing his love of hunting.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bernice Hulsman; his sister, Glenda Beltzhoover Malone and her husband Billy G. Malone; and his brother, James (Jimmy) Beltzhoover. Edward is survived by his wife, Carol Todd Hulsman; his son, Edward Hulsman III and wife Angie; his daughter, Lauren Hulsman Hanna and husband Heath; and his cherished grandchildren Avery Hulsman, Emberly Hulsman, Olivia Hanna, and Lillian Hanna. He will also be remembered by countless former students, Scouts, colleagues, and friends who carry forward his memory with love and gratitude.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Navasota Ducks Unlimited.

The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www.noblesfuneral.com.