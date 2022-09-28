ELLA LOUISE KEYSER 1952 – 2022

Ella Louise Keyser, AKA Grammy-Granny Ella, 70, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, to join her Lord in Heaven. Visitation with family and friends will be held Thursday, September 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham with Rev. Ed Kucera officiating. Rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Ella was born in Houston and resided between her homes in Plantersville and Magnolia. She married James “Smiley” Keyser on May 4, 1968, and they raised four children. She and James purchased a barbeque business in Dec. 1989, in Magnolia. Their legacy will be carried on by their family. Ella took much pride in her business/work. She would leave notes everywhere. Matter of fact, Tuesday, September 20, she left her last note…a note we will cherish forever! Per Cindy and Michael, she worked her last day on September 20 before her chemo treatment. They were both glad to see her for the extra help, and she didn’t argue with anyone that morning. Cindy said, “I will miss her randomly showing up to help and butting heads over her wanting

to change an age-old recipe.” If you knew Ella, you know she had two sides. And one side I promise you didn’t want to know or see. She was called many things, because for a 70-year-old, she was not your ordinary lady.

She drove a Mustang GT which fit her perfectly. Ella was beautiful, feisty, and big hearted. She was the “Queen of BBQ,” “Queen of Bling,” and definitely “Queen of breaking dishes!” And her phone: she’d text all day, but she hated to answer it, so she’d just let it ring. Ella loved to buy for her kids and grandkids. She loved to cook, and boy could she cook!

Holidays will never be the same. We had to adjust to our dad passing the last 8 years, and now our loving Mom. Christmas will never be the same. That was her favorite holiday, but we loved Easter and Halloween as well. She loved BIG. Ella was always ready to help someone in need. She “LOVED” to shop for her, you, or anyone. She could clothe 10 people with her wardrobe and shoes. Her trait in that area is very contagious. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, James “Smiley” Keyser; parents, Barney Luthe & Jessie Catchings; and brothers, Eddie, Bubba, and Bobby Luthe. She is survived by her children, Cindy Keyser Ballew & husband David, James “Michael” Keyser, Nicole Keyser Massey & husband Scott, and David Dewayne Keyser & wife Amber; grandchildren, Lacy Ballew Rudel, Dustin Lee Keyser, Lisha Marshburn, David R. Ballew II, Tucker Keyser, Sadie Keyser, Briley Keyser, and Kimbra Moon; great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Saige, and Lily Marshburn, Mason and Gentrey Rudel, Kade and Rowen Keyser, Abigail Gunther, and Clara and Rylan Moon; sisters, Cynthia Luthe and Brena Luthe; brothers, Curtis Luthe and Barney Luthe, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Will Keyser, Billy Stutts, Thomas Smith, Wayne Smith, Tyler Wyncoop, and Curtis Luthe. The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.