EMIL GEFFERT

Emil Andrew Geffert, born July 19, 1926 in Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022 in Bryan, Texas at the blessed age of 95.

A parish rosary will be recited 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Dr, Houston, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Msgr. Dan Scheel at the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, located just north of FM 3090 on FM 244 in Anderson, Texas.

Emil was preceded in death by his bride of 66 years Mary Litecky Geffert; his parents Andrew John Geffert and Susan Kovac Geffert; and his brother Andrew John Geffert.

Emil is survived by his sister Mary Ann Lyons; his son Michael Andrew Geffert (Annette); and his daughter Leslie Susan Merritt (David); five grandchildren Gregory Andrew Geffert, Lauren Michelle Geffert (Michael Slattery), Lindsay Elizabeth Barnes (Andrew), Kelly Amanda Nichols (Matt), Kimberly Anne Merritt; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

When he was one, Emil’s family returned to Czechoslovakia then moved back to Chicago when he was eight. He had many fond memories of his younger years in the small village of Zborov. When they returned to the suburbs of Chicago in Whiting and Hammond, Indiana, Emil had to grow up fast being an immigrant. Emil graduated high school when he was 17 and immediately joined the US Navy to proudly fight in WWII. After his service in the Second World War, Emil re-enlisted to serve in the Korean conflict. While on leave, Emil’s mother suggested that he go to New Jersey to visit a friend from their family’s hometown of Zborov in the old country and meet her daughter. There he met his wife, Mary, and they were married in Whiting, Indiana on August 22, 1953. They soon moved to Houston where they raised their family and resided for 66 years. Emil received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Houston. He served as an officer in the Houston Police Department for many years and then had a successful career in insurance.

Emil was generous with his time and active in his church and the Knights of Columbus. He and Mary were founding members of St. Jerome’s Catholic Community in Houston, Texas. Emil had many favorite causes and volunteer commitments. In particular, he and his friend, Archie Kotara, spent one Sunday per month for fifty years with veterans at the VA Hospital in Houston to listen, talk to them, and take them to Sunday church services.

Emil never met a stranger and loved meeting with his Spring Branch friends and neighbors at the YMCA. He loved going to watch his Houston Astros! Emil spent many hours telling his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren stories of growing up and his time in the Navy. His family will miss his stories.

He truly was the embodiment of the American Dream and the Greatest Generation. Emil was loved by many and will be greatly missed. To be closer to family, Emil spent his final days at Isle at Watercrest, a retirement community in Bryan, Texas. A special thanks goes out to all his caregivers at Isle of Watercrest, the Encompass hospice nurses, medical technicians, and social workers that supported and cared for him in his final days. His family gives all glory and thanks to God in celebration for his life as a servant of Christ and takes comfort in knowing that he is with his Savior for eternity.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation,44900 Prentice Drive, Dulles, Virginia 20166.

