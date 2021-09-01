Esequiel Gonzalez, 81, was born on December 20, 1939 in Zacatecas, Mexico. He passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021 in Navasota, Texas.

Esequiel is preceded in death by his late wife Luz Maria Gonzalez, son Esequiel Gonzalez, Jr. and his parents Francisco and Guadalupe Gonzalez.

Esequiel is survived by his wife of 14 years, Maria Palacios; sons, Arnoldo Arreola and wife Ramona, Sergio Arreola and wife Maria all of Navasota; daughter in law; Regina Gonzalez of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Orlando Arreola and Raina, Monica Moya and husband Mike, Jessica Garcia and husband Mario, Nicole Guerrero and wife Debra, Sergio Arreola Jr. and wife Lisa, and Marco Arreola; and nine great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joe Maldonado, Raul Avila, Ricky Guitron, Freddy Velasquez, Eduardo Marquez and Javier Maldonado.

Funeral Mass was held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas.

Funeral Services were entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors.