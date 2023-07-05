ETHELEE MASK HUBBLE 1924 – 2023

Ethelee Mask Hubble, age 98 years, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 in Harris County, Texas. Up until May 22, 2023, she had led an active, healthy life.

Ethelee Mask was born on September 14, 1924, in Grimes County to Charlie Edward Mask and Blanche Evess Johnson Mask. She had one sister, Gertrude, and three brothers, Crittenden, Robert, and Cecil. At the age of 10, Ethelee was baptized in Yarboro Lake by the pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church. This began her journey with her Lord.

After graduation from Navasota High School, where she excelled at tennis and volleyball, she moved to Houston, Texas. Here she began her career as an executive secretary and met William Paul Hubble at her first place of employment, Rogers Galvanizing. The two married on her birthday in 1944. They had two children, Ronnie Dale and Paulette. Their life was centered around their family, church, and work. She made sure that all these facets of life were well-caredfor. In Houston, Ethelee found work as the executive secretary to the Oil and Gas Sales Manager at Cameron Iron Works. She remained loyal to that company for over 20 years.

Ethelee and Paul relocated to Hempstead, Texas in 1969 where she helped Paul open Hubble Farm and Ranch Supply. She found her own job as executive secretary and office manager on 4G Ranch. That employment lasted until the Hubbles moved to Navasota in 1982. Here Ethelee became the property manager for 42 Place and kept that community running smoothly for 18 years.

She took up golf and was as good at it as she had been at all sports. Eventually, Ethelee made the decision to retire. After Paul’s death in 1996, she maintained a busy life; she was never idle. Aside from spending time with her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and neighborhood boys, she continued her commitment to First Baptist Church of Navasota.

Ethelee took great pleasure in cooking, quilting, gardening, fried oysters, tubing on the hill country rivers, her pets, travelling to Europe and Jamaica, and Fredericksburg peaches. She loved rooting for her favorite teams the Navasota Rattlers,

Aggies, and Astros.

Ethelee Mask Hubble is survived by her son, Ronnie Dale Hubble and wife Barbara; daughter, Paulette Hubble Wahlquist and husband Lennart; grandchildren Christopher Shannon Hubble and wife Michelle, Lauren Renee Graham, William Tate Hubble, and Matthew David Wahlquist and wife Lindsay; great-grandchildren Berkley Paige Graham and William Eric (Liam) Wahlquist. Her adored nephew Skip Nobles was a constant sidekick and saw to it that her every wish was taken care of. There are nieces and nephews and cousins and kinfolk too numerous to mention. Ethelee is preceded in death by her husband, William Paul; her parents and siblings; granddaughters, Angela Paige; and great-granddaughters, Ava Renee and Ariel.

The family is planning her funeral service for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2003, at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota and officiated by Reverend Ross Jarvis. Following the service, burial will be in the Fairview White Hall Cemetery near her loved ones.