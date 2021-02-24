Mrs. Evelyn K. (Vollrath) Nobles, 80, of Hempstead, formerly of Navasota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 17, with her daughter by her side.

Visitation with family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a celebration of her life at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Johnny Gierisch. Interment in Oakland Cemetery will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Born in Bunceton, Missouri on December 6, 1940 to William and Josephine (Dedrick) Vollrath, Evelyn was one of four children. She married Irving Nobles in Navasota on February 28, 1957 and together they had three children. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma that will be dearly missed.

Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper/accountant throughout her career, 14 years of which was for Earl Smith, Jr., CPA. She loved travelling and good ole country music – and she was fortunate enough to mix those favorites into trips to country music festivals, fan fairs and concerts throughout the south. Evelyn travelled from Texas to Florida, Las Vegas , Missouri, Tennessee and everywhere in between, meeting many country music legends along the way – Kitty Wells, Hank Snow, Garth Brooks, Minnie Pearl, her favorite Gene Watson and so many others.

Evelyn even met four of our U. S. Presidents! Her travels took her through the Smoky Mountains, the Mall of the Americas and every beautiful mile between destinations. Evelyn also enjoyed shopping, jigsaw and crossword puzzles and visits from the great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Justin Nobles, David Vaughn, Patrick Landgraf, Ayden Reilly, Kyle Attaway and Bill Johnson.

Evelyn is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Irving Eugene and Linda Nobles and Allan Troy and Kimberly Nobles; daughter, Vanessa Kay Nobles (Charles Small); grandchildren, Stacy Vaughn and husband David, Justin Scott Nobles, and April Landgraf and husband Pat; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Liam and Blake Vaughn and numerous other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irving Nobles and brothers Billy Joe, Gene and Donald Vollrath.

