FELIX CUMPIAN 1949 – 2022

Felix Tristan Cumpian, 73, of Ft. Worth, formerly of Jacksonville, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Ft. Worth.

A gather of family and friends will be held Thursday, December 15, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindley- Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, at Lindley-Robertson- Holt Funeral Home with Rev. Lupe Ybarra officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Antonio Cardenas, Joe Galan, Jr., Bobby Guillen, George Torres, Tristan Cumpian and Adrian Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are David, Jr., Eric, Matthew, Noah and Adam Gonzales and Marcus and Marc Mejias.

Felix was born Tuesday, July 12, 1949, in Conroe to Pefecto and Lillian Tristan Cumpian. He retired as a warehouse attendant in the nursery business. Felix loved music and had a number of bands he liked to follow. Along with the music he loved to dance. Felix was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Aurora Cumpian and sister, Manuela Decker.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela Cumpian; son, Marcus Mejias; brother, P.J. Cumpian, Jr.; sisters, Lillian Tristan, Kathy Ann Cumpian, Janie Tey, Mary Ann Cumpian and Alicia Compian Prado; 6 grandchildren, Marc and Mary Mejas, David Jr., Eric, Matthew and Haley Gonzales; 3 great grandchildren, Delaney, Noah and Adam Gonzalez and a special cousin, Monica Cardenas.

