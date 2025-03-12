FRANCELL BUSA 1945 - 2025

Meda Francell (McComack) Busa peacefully departed on March 4, 2025 at her residence in Huntsville, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends was held Monday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with a vigil service and parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow at a later date in St. Stanislaus Kostka Columbarium.

Francell was born in Madisonville, Texas March 12, 1945 to her adoring parents Hugh Monroe (Mac) McComack and Frances Meda (Mosley) McComack. As an only child, she was treasured and doted upon. She was lucky to be surrounded by many cousins growing up. Lots of fun memories between them all.

Francell attended Galena Park High School (Class of 1963). She continued to pursue education throughout the years attending San Jacinto College, Sam Houston State University, Blinn College (Class of 1989 Associate Degree) and University of St Thomas (Class of 2010 - Observation Master of Arts Pastoral Studies).

Her parent’s faith was centered in the Church of Christ. Her baptism in 1956 (age 11) at Lyons Church of Christ, Houston Texas is a testament to her life of walking in faith with God guiding her every step. On April 15, 2001, she made a solemn Profession of Faith and was confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church at St. Mary’ Catholic Church-Plantersville in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. She leaned upon her faith throughout her life and career. Serving as a church secretary, lecturer, pre-marital counselor and faithful parishioner. She volunteered and baked delicious kolaches with sister in-law Cecilia (Busa) Pasket (Typhil) for the Annual-Homecoming at St. Stanislaus.

Her most cherished role as a mother began in 1965 when daughter Amber Dawn St. Clair -Hundley (Wayne) was born. Joy entered her life once again in 1974 when daughter Misty Eve (St. Clair) Ganze (Ed) was born.

She returned to the Madison County area in 1976 moving into a new role as caregiver for her daddy and mama.

In 1987, she began working for Westinghouse in College Station, Texas. She enjoyed her work as a technician and made wonderful friendships. The friendships led her to fun times. She began taking dance lessons. The polka, waltz, two-step and swing all became her favorites.

She caught the eye one evening of Walter Lee Busa, and they danced together through a beautiful marriage beginning September 11, 1990. Becoming the wife of a dairy farmer in Anderson, Texas. She loved being in a large family and living a country lifestyle. Both of their mothers, affectionately named

the M&Ms (Martha and Meda) were a part of the newly married couple’s life. Caring for them both until their passing day, an act of love and respect.

Walter and Francell began a Registered Charolais business and travelled to many states for sales. Traveling was another passion she pursued. Planes, trains and automobiles… let’s go!!

Her husband Walter became Deacon Walter in 2011 and she served alongside him. They dedicated their time to pre-marital counseling, prison ministry and attending to the needs of the church and communities.

Retirement brought them to Trinity, Texas and they became members of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A special thank you to Father Rivera for providing Last Rites on February 25th, 2025.

The love to create and learn new skills was strong for her, as well. Painting, sewing, crafting, quilting, reading and cooking she pursued all throughout her life. Friends at Sew Fancy in Livingston and her neighbor Susan Davis were treasured by her.

The blessings of grandchildren filled her heart. Morgan Wayne Gerhart (Laura), Jonathan Neal Gerhart (Ashley) and Hailey Victoria Ganze (Max). What a wonderful addition and adventure to her life was adding great-grandchildren, Paden Wayne Gerhart, Zane Lee Gerhart and Ophelia Pearl Barthe. The happiness over each of them radiated on her face. Holding a tiny infant and watching them grow brought abundant happiness. A few years later bonus great-grandchildren entered her life, Shelby Overton-Smith (Ben), Maddie Jordan (Joshua) and David “DJ” May. She welcomed them without hesitation. She encouraged each of them to understand the importance of family values and caring for each other through life’s challenges.

Celebrating engagements, marriages and births with her family was a true blessing. She loved getting dressed up, lipstick on and hair and nails perfected.

Her smile has been a common thread of conversation amongst everyone. She lit up the world with her smile. We each will remember her with our own thoughts of phone calls, FaceTime, trips abroad, canning vegetables and sitting around talking. She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was super proud of. Francell, aka Mommy/Nanny was well known for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She’s laughing with us now.

She loved and was loved completely. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32- “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

March 12th would have been her 80th birthday. She loved a good party, and we will celebrate her life and memory with exuberance. Her family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation in her honor.

She has joined those preceding her in death, parents Hugh Monroe (Mac) McComack, Frances Meda (Mosley) McComack, mother in-law Martha (Podraza) Busa, brother in-laws and sister in-laws Henry Busa (Gertrude), Christine (Busa) Sechelski Marion) and Sam Busa (Betty).

Survivors include her husband, Walter Lee Busa; daughters, Amber Dawn St. Clair-Hundley and husband Wayne and Misty Eve (St. Clair) Ganze and husband Ed; and sister-in-law Cecilia (Busa) Pasket and husband Typhil along with numerous other relatives and great number of friends.

A special thank you to St Joseph Hospice for their support during the past 9 months. A special mention to nurses, Kelly, Tammy, Kiersten, Gemma, Tori, Milly and Courtney. And an extra special thanks to Petrina, mom loved you and her showers. Earth Angels, our family was blessed by each of you.

At Your Side Home Care, thank you for the caregiver support. The connections made throughout the many months helped mom and dad, so much. A special mention to, Tammy, Syria, Krystal, Cheryl, Bridgette, Krissy, Elizabeth and Jackie, thank you for being with her until the last day. You made a difference for each of us.

May an angel’s chorus greet you in heaven. Blessed with eternal life are those who believe in Jesus Christ.

For those that desire, the family has suggested memorials in Francell's name to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or Tunnell to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.