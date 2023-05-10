FRANK CURTIS SMITH, JR 1935 – 2023

SMITH Frank Curtis Smith, Jr., of Anderson, left this world for his new home in heaven in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., and the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Anderson. Officiating service will be Rev. Richard Lamb.

Frank was born to his parents Frank Curtis Smith Sr. and Gemima Lee Smith, on September 1, 1935, in Llano, Texas. He attended Austin Public Schools and Austin Community College. Frank loved his God, his family and his country. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 640. He retired from PPG Industries.

Frank married Velma Ruth Emshoff, the love of his life, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan, on February 9, 1963. They enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. He served on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Pflugerville for several years. He also served on the Building committee at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austin and was an Elder at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson.

Frank enjoyed attending Bluegrass Gospel Music Festivals, Grand Ole Opry Shows, traveling, camping and volunteering. He and Velma spent ten years traveling in their RV visiting many parts of the USA before settling down in Anderson. He will be missed beyond measure by Velma as they were nearly inseparable in life.

Frank was preceded in death by his only child, Curt. His death was devastating for both Frank and Velma but they were comforted in knowing they will be reunited in heaven. Also, preceding him in death were his parents, his inlaws, his sister, Jeanne and husband Dale Hunnicutt, his brother , Ernest Smith, and brothers-in-law Henry Chowning, Gene Russell, Gene Elliott, and Wilbert Emshoff, and sister-in-law, Margie Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Velma; granddaughter, Alexa Lippman and husband Matt; grandson Colin Smith; great-grandsons Luke and Bryce Lippman; sisters, Phyllis Elliott and Lela Chowning; brother, Robert Smith; sisters-in-law, Lorene Smith and Evelyn Russell; brother-in-law, Clarence Emshoff and wife Geraldine; and other relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Jay Chowning, Damon Williamson, Chris Russell, Billy Russell, Karl Smith, Bill Pence, and George Burnett.