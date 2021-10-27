Fred Allen Vesperman of Navasota, Texas, passed from this life on October 6, 2021, after spending the majority of his life in Austin, Tomball, and Navasota.

A software engineer by trade, Fred enjoyed gardening and raising cattle in retirement. He loved people and loved Jesus more. He lived his earthly life rooted in faith that Jesus’ sacrifice and resurrection made eternal life possible, and his greatest joy was sharing this good news with all who crossed his path.

Fred is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alvie Vesperman; sons and daughters-in-law, George (Kara) and Charles (Lori); daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Dan James); along with four grandchildren; sister, Alma Jo (Vesperman) French,;and numerous family and friends who celebrate Fred’s life and rejoice that he is home with Jesus.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Foundation for the Blind (www.afb. org), or you may plant a tree anywhere in Fred’s honor.