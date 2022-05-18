Fred Warren Cross, age 85, died of Alzheimer’s Dementia on May 5, 2022, in Anderson, Texas.

Fred is survived by his son, Fred Warren Cross Jr., of Nacogdoches; daughter, Connie Marie Cross, of Houston; son Daniel Edward Cross (wife Tami), of Anderson; daughter Kellie Annette Holley (husband John), of League City; and, the mother of his children, Gloria.

He is preceded in death by his wife Paulette, his brother James E. Cross, and both of his parents.

Fred was born on Sept 3, 1936 in Salinas, Monterey, California, to parents Benjamin E. Cross and Hazel Miller Cross. He attended Lamar High School in Houston before joining the U.S. Marines and being sent to the front lines during the Korean War. Later on, Fred accepted a position as a Machinist at Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked for 30 years before retiring.

Fred was a social, active man who loved dancing but his deepest passion was building Hot Rods. Fred won numerous trophies in the 70’s with a 1940 Ford Coupe he named “Sweet Thing.” He also built numerous hot rods with his son Daniel. 1985-2005 Betty Boop came to life. Fred’s favorite showing was the 2005 Houston AutoRama where Betty Boop was Outstanding in Class and 2nd overall. Last, but not least, was the Blue Flame car built for drag racing. Fred was still trying to drive those cars right up until the end.

The family would like to thank everyone for reaching out with their fond memories of Fred and for all the thoughts and prayers.