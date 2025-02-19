FREDDIE W. HEYMAN 1941 – 2025

Frederick "Freddie" William Heyman, 83, of Anderson, passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2025, at his home in Anderson.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90S, in Anderson. A vigil service and parish rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Russell Pasket presiding. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen and Msgr. Adam S. McClosky as celebrants. The rite of committal followed in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steven Wisnoski, Christopher Sechelski, Chase Smith, Mark Heyman, Vincent Heard and Malcolm Heard. Honorary pallbearer was Bill Boehm.

Freddie was born on August 14, 1941 to Fritz and Gertrude Laskowski Heyman in Navasota. He married Marian Floyd and together they raised four daughters on a dairy farm in Anderson. He later married Sheri Heyman and they have been together for over thirty years.

In his early years, Freddie was involved in church activities including CYO, lector and loved to sing in the choir. He loved being a dairyman and caretaker of land with his early roots influenced by his father’s leadership and care of their dairy farm. He was known for his passion for fishing on Lake Conroe, where he spent countless hours sharing his love of the outdoors with his son-in-law, Michael, and friends.

Freddie looked forward to family gatherings with lots of good food and drinks. His favorite food was fried chicken, and he was known to eat a whole chicken in his younger days. He enjoyed the simple things in life and was very content staying home. Freddie traveled life at his own pace and was never in a hurry. He enjoyed numerous trips and talks with his best friend Bill. Freddie was also known to be opinionated and hard-headed.

Freddie is survived by his loving wife of many years, Sherri Heyman; his children Delores Fromme and her husband Danny; Susan Wisnoski and her husband Michael; Carol Sechelski; his stepchildren Malcolm Heard and wife Angela; and Vincent Heard.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Sherrie Shiflett and her husband Taylor; Larry Sechelski and his wife Crystal; Steven Wisnoski and his wife Meg; Stacey Smith and her husband Chase; Christopher Sechelski and his wife Kristin; Leslie Jett and her husband Todd; Ryan Husfeld and Justin Heard and his wife Rachel. Freddie was blessed with many great grandchildren, nephews and his best friend Bill Boehm.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Gertrude Heyman; his only brother David Heyman; his daughter Bonnie Heyman; his son in law Larry Sechelski; and his great grandson Jack Smith.