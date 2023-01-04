FROILAN FELIPE SOTOLONGO III 1939 – 2022

Froilan Felipe Sotolongo III was born in Perico, Cuba, on July 22, 1939, and he passed away from kidney cancer in Bryan, TX, on December 28, 2022, after 83 years of a fruitful life.

Visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, January 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan with Rev. Will Rooney officiating. Rite of committal will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Froilan Felipe was married to Jane Sotolongo for 59 years, and they have two sons, Phil and John Sotolongo. He is survived by them, as well as his grandchildren, Ysabel, Felipe, Santiago, and his daughter-in-law Maria. Phillip also has a loving brother and sister, José (married to Aleida), and Ledia (married to Cloudy) who will dearly miss him, as well as his nieces and nephews: Ginita, José, Joanna, Robbie and Joey.

Froilan Felipe, known by many as Phillip, or Chucho, came to the United States from Cuba in 1958 to pursue an education in engineering. He left at a time when Fidel Castro had started his dictatorship, and he never returned to Cuba. His family’s land was taken, and eventually they all came to the States.

Phillip met Jane at Walker College, and they had to communicate with hand signs for a while until Phillip learned English better. A language barrier couldn’t stop God’s plan. They got married and had Phil in 1964. They lived in Alabama until 1966 and then moved to Miami, FL, where John was born in 1969.

Phillip was an engineer for Pittsburgh DesMoines Steel Company for 15 years, building oil and water tanks and traveling extensively throughout the Caribbean. He and the family also spent 18 months on an assignment in Guatemala. In 1979, they moved to The Woodlands, TX.

From The Woodlands, Phillip and Jane moved to Navasota in 1993, where they lived on 200 acres of rolling hills and a spectacular view. Phillip got to live out his dream of owning land, as his family once did in Cuba.

Eventually, Phillip and the family started a video store business. “Take One Video” opened its doors in Willis first, then Conroe, Waller, The Woodlands and Navasota. They were in business for 26 years until Phillip and Jane retired.

What a great man he was. Always ready for a debate, a joke, a story. Curious, warm, funny. Generous but tough. Flexible yet strict. Tender and so smart. There is a vast void without him that his family will continue to fill with prayer and his memories.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to consider a donation to St. Joseph Catholic School. Phillip valued education, research and history, and this is our way to honor him.

https://stjosephschoolbcs.org/psotolongo