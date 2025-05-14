GARY MICHAEL HANSEN 1961 – 2025

Gary Hansen, 64, of Anderson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Navasota. While we are still processing his untimely death we are planning for a memorial service on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Please refer back to the funeral home website for confirmation of date and time. Cremation services are in the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Gary was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and raised by his mother Shirley Mahnke and stepfather Bob Plummer, in Spring Branch, Texas and attended Northbrook Sr. High School. He enjoyed the great outdoors and was always looking for a thrilled filled adventure on his motorcycle known as IZZY. This was his favorite girl next to the true love of his life Helen Marie Henderson who he married almost 24 years ago. Together they would create a house into a beautiful home.

Gary was employed by C&M Machinery for 29 years in Navasota. He was a dedicated and loyal employee to his company. Gary was a mentor to several employees during his employment. He was thrilled to provide his all-time delicious BBQ for family and friends to enjoy. He would use his own secret recipe while cooking the world’s best brisket. Gary enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Livingston and spending time at Lakeside Marina. He was an avid music lover of various types, Classic Rock being his favorite.

Shirley and Bob Plummer precede Gary in death.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Helen Marie Hansen; children Hannah and husband Stacy Lambert, Jessy and husband Jason Kendall, Michael Hansen and fiancé Cristina Garcia, Amanda Swenson, and Joseph McKown; sisters, Cheryl and husband Jack Evans, and Bobbi Molina; his beloved grandchildren, Cash, Jackson, Benjamin, Jackson, and Cullen; his chocolate lab, Harley.