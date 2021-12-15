Georgie P. Petersen was born in Bryan, Texas August 5, 1933. She passed from this life to eternal life in heaven, December 2, 2021, in Spring, Texas.

Georgie graduated from Navasota High School in 1952. She married Robert Lee Petersen in 1952 and they were married for 57 years. Georgie was employed by Exxon Mobil working in the medical department downtown for 20 years.

She enjoyed retirement for a while, but Exxon asked her to come back to work and she jumped on it, working for them in the Greenspoint office for four years. Again, she retired from Exxon.

After her husband, Rob ert passed she went to work at Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Spring where she lovingly rocked the babies.

Georgie was laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Navasota Saturday, December 11.