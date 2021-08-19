GLADYS L. WEAVER

Gladys Lipscomb Weaver, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on August 5, 2021.

She was born to L.A. and Mildred Lipscomb on January 5, 1938. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor College in 1960 & taught at Lufkin High School from 1960-1961. In November 1961 she married Billy Howard Weaver, living in Navasota for the next 42 years.

Gladys moved to Longview in 2003 to be closer to family. Not only an avid reader, but she also served as a librarian for First Baptist Church, Navasota; Navasota Public Library for 10 years; Calvary Baptist Church, Longview; and most recently was caring for the library at Arabella of Longview, where she had moved to in April.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Carole Lipscomb; brother, David Lipscomb; parents-in-law, Howard & Ruth Weaver.

Gladys is survived by her children, Mark & Abbe Weaver of Gladewater; Richard & Melinda W Chelvan of Ft. Worth; Mike & Karen W Baker of Weslaco; brother & sister-in-law, Morris & Carlene Weaver of Victoria; grandchildren, Jamie & Amanda W Creswell of Gilmer; Kenton & Ashley Weaver of Henderson; Lance & Cassie W Jones of Gilmer; Katie Baker and Ian Baker; step-grandchildren, Jonais and Clint LeBlanc of Longview, & Cheyenne N Samuels of Gladewater; great-grandchildren, Rhett Weaver, Elaina Creswell, Wyatt Jones, Riley Weaver and former daughter-in-law, Elisha Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, Gladys requested that anyone who desire to make memorials to do so to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 62820, Orlando, FL 32862; or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.