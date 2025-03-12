GLENN D. CAPPS 1973 - 2025

Glenn David Capps, 51 was born September 7, 1973 in Pearsall, Texas and went to meet his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2025 in Plantersville, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Mission. A parish rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, at St. Joseph Mission with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. Following cremation, his ashes will be buried in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Glenn was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, friend and child of God. He loved Jesus and he loved his family! He is best known for his quirky personality. You could count on him for a good laugh and an embellished story, and he had a nick name for just about everyone.

He was the proud owner and operator of Capps Leatherwerx at his home in Plantersville, Texas. He crafted intricate custom leather goods ranging from saddles to belts and so much more. He took so much pride in his work and was truly a perfectionist in every way.

Glenn was an active Member of the Simple Truth Cowboy Church where he was a door greeter, taught children’s church and was recently re-baptized. Glenn was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Glenn never met a stranger and had a gift for gab. If you came across him anywhere, you know that you were going to be tied up visiting for a long time.

He loved deer and hog hunting, guns and his time spent at the deer lease or the gun range he made at home. Glenn loved to road trip and travel and was always game for an adventure. He loved the coast but had no patience for fishing. Glenn loved the calf roping pen and had some of his best laughs tying calves. He loved his pets Skillet, Queenie and A-hole and his horse Pig. Glenn raised a few head of cattle and came to actually enjoy the sheep they also raised. He enjoyed watching and attending car street racing. He was one of the hardest working men known, who loved to tinker and you seldom saw him not in motion.

Survivors include his wife Christina Capps; a daughter, Hope Capps; his mother and step father, Donna and Curtis Luthe; brothers, Tommy Capps and wife Melissa, Brian Capps and wife Donna and Curtis Luthe and wife Stephanie; sister Christy Grate and husband Ricky; nephews Chase, Chance, Hayden, Seth and John; nieces Emily, Rachael, Reagan, Logan and Jordan along with numerous great nephews, nieces and cousins.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Capps, his grandfather and grandmother Wayne and Willene Capps, Pawpa Bendele and grandmother Melba Bendele and step grandmother Armella Bendele, as well as Barnie Luthe and Jesse Jarrell