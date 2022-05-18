Gloria Campbell Cross was born in Groveton, TX April 6, 1939. She was one of eight children.

Gloria was always a great writer and artist. She started in high school as a reporter for her class in Groveton and later in the school newspaper at Milby High School in Houston. Gloria married Fred W. Cross, Sr. in October 1957. They had four children together – Fred W. Cross, Jr., Connie Marie Cross, Daniel Edward Cross, and Kellie Annette Cross.

Gloria painted incredible oil paintings and sold many commissioned paintings in River Oaks. She was excellent at the skill of painting with a pallet knife. She and Fred divorced in 1976. Gloria started working for attorneys in the 1970s through 1993. Her skills as a writer and proofreader/editor made her great at her job.

Gloria was proud to have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren she loved very much. She wrote many articles for the Heights Tribune in the 2000s. Most notably Gloria was an incredible woman of faith. She had the gift of teaching and knew her Bible well. Gloria always loved singing in the choir. She was a part of the First United Methodist Church Houston choir for many years.

In Gloria’s words, “Psalm 61:1-3 is one of my favorite Bible verses and one of my prayers that I have memorized. It says, ‘Hear my cry, O God; Attend to my prayer, From the end of the earth I will cry to You, When my heart is overwhelmed; Lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For You have been a shelter for me, a strong shelter for me, a strong tower from the enemy.’”

She passed on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022. Gloria was at peace and surrounded by love.

Service were Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with lunch following in the fellowship hall at Cleveland First United Methodist Church (Corner of 321 - 100 N. William Barnett) in Cleveland, TX.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria Campbell Cross, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.