Harvey Tisdell passed August 9, 2021 in Houston, TX following a brief illness.

Harvey was born to the parentage of Ben and Marie Scott Tisdell of Grimes County, and he briefly attended G. W. Carver school of Navasota, Marshall Jr. and Jefferson Davis High, Houston, TX.

As a young lad, he attended the Truevine Missionary Baptist Church in Navasota. Later in life, the family moved to Houston where he was employed briefly with Dave Tree Svcs.

His hobby included firearms. He was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Berna Dean and two brothers, Rogers Britton and Thomas Chas Tisdell.

Harvey is survived by a brother, Ben Tisdell, Jr. (Linda) of Navasota; sisters, Linda (Richard) Jackson and Jeraldine Tisdell of Houston; an adopted brother, Melvin Sewell of CA; nieces, nephews and other collateral relatives and friends.

Harvey was laid to rest, beside his mother, in the Neblett Cemetery, CR 409 off Hwy 90 North, in Navasota/Anderson Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021.