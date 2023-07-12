HELENE MEGERLE MOELLER 1931 – 2023

With love and gratitude, we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Helene Megerle Moeller, who passed away in Stoneham, Texas on June 25, 2023.

Helene was born on July 22, 1931 in Neuenstein, Germany, to Margarete Marie Hauschel Megerle and August Megerle.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gerard Joseph Moeller, Sr.; her children, Karin Dickey, Barbara Morrison, Jerry Moeller, Susan Berry, and Theresa Schrader; her grandchildren, James Stork, Ash Dickey, Matthew Stork, Luke Schrader, and Haley Schrader; and her great grandson, Mason Stork.

Helene will be greatly missed and remembered for her immense love of family and family traditions.