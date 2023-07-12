HENRY ESTES 1935 – 2023

Henry Estes, 88, surrounded by his family, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 18, 2023. Henry was born on May 2, 1935, in Bryan, Texas.

Henry was a 1953 graduate of Navasota High School. He attended Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Texas where he played baseball. He transferred to Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1957 with a degree in Entomology. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed at the Federal Office Building in New York City. While there, he and other servicemen worked extra hours on the weekend at local hospitals. This is where he met his wife, Juanita.

After his service in the Army, Henry moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and worked for Orkin. He then moved back home to Bryan, TX where he worked for Pennwalt Chemical Corporation. After moving to Memphis, TN in 1967, he worked for two large agricultural chemical companies, Ciba/ Ciba-Geigy and Nor-Am.

In April 1974, Henry joined Nicky Warehouses, Inc., where he began his career in public warehousing, logistics and transportation. Henry transformed Nickey Warehouses, Inc. into a key Third-Party Warehouse Operation in Memphis, TN. At the time of his death, Henry was an active Board Member at the Agricenter International.

Henry never lost love for the outdoors or farming. He had an incredible eye for land. He could look at a property and determine quickly its value and potential. Henry loved going to the farm to check on the crops being grown and their progress.

He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita; his father Charles F. Estes; his mother Bernarda Estes; brothers Charlie, Willie, Robert, Joe; and his sister Flora.

Henry is survived by his daughter Karen (Charlie); grandchildren, Tori (Spencer), Jonathan and Michael; great grandchildren, Henry and George; and his twin brother Sam (Hazel); his dear friend and neighbor of 40 years; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

He loved his family fiercely and will be missed by many. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He faithfully attended Ridgeway Baptist Church.

Henry’s viewing was Monday, June 27, 2023, at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 PoplarAvenue, Memphis, TN 38119.