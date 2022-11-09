Hester Powell 1953 – 2022

Hester passed away on the early morning of October 31, 2022, at Navasota Nursing & Rehabilitation in Navasota, following a short illness.

She was born in Navasota to the parentage of L. P., Sr. and Della Mae Powell and she attended the community schools of her birth. Hester was employed by Navasota Nursing & Rehabilitation for approximately 24 years.

She was predeceased by her father, L. P. Powell, Sr., brothers, L. P. Powell, Jr. and Willie B. Powell.

She leaves cherished memories with her sons, Michael and Frank Powell; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; mother, Mrs. Della Mae Williams; sisters, Della F. Ford of Navasota and Eva P. Lowery and spouse Norris of Roans Prairie; numerous nieces, nephews and other collateral relatives and friends.

Cremation Services were performed the week of November 3, 2022.