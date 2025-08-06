Hollis Hood 1937 – 2025

Mr. Hollis Hood, 87, of Navasota, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 25, 2025. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 16, at First Baptist Church of Navasota with Rev. Clyde Larrabee & Rev. T.J. Green officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Hollis was born in San Antonio on September 21, 1937, the son of Thomas & Mildred (Berryhill) Hood. He graduated from Brazos Port High School in Freeport, TX in 1956 and then attended Texas A&M University where he earned a degree in Master of Education. After graduating from Texas A&M he served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Willene Payne, (whom she met in 5th grade) on August 22, 1958, and the couple was blessed with two children. Hollis then hired on with the Navasota ISD, where he taught, coached, and was a principal for over 38 years. He then joined and was active in the Grimes County Retired Teachers Association and was a member of the school board.

Outside of his education and coaching career, Hollis was very involved in First Baptist Church Navasota where he served many years as a deacon and was instrumental in the church’s Texas Ramp Project as well as an avid supporter of the Navasota Food Bank. He also founded the Grimes County Red Cross Blood Program and could be heard driving around town with a PA system strapped to his car urging everyone to go donate blood during a blood drive. Hollis practiced what he preached as he personally donated over 25 gallons of blood over his lifetime. He and Willene loved to travel. The couple touched down in all 50 states as well as a trip to the Holy Land and other foreign countries. They also loved square dancing, and Hollis enjoyed teaching country western dancing as well. Hollis kept the high school reunions going from Brazosport graduates from the Fad 50’s until 2023.

Hollis was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nata Lea Eastman and her husband Phil; sister-in-law Dorothy Payne MacDonald and her husband Brian; and son Thomas “Tommy” Hood.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 66 years, Willene Hood; daughter and son-in-law, Debra & Brian Cusson; sister-in-law, Marsha Byrd and her husband James; daughter-in-law Susan Hood Franz and her husband Marvin and grandsons, Gavin Cusson and his wife Angelina, Connor Cusson, Spencer Cusson, Thomas H. Hood and his wife Jessalyn; and many nieces, nephews, their family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers are Bill Heathcott, Allen Kolby, Ed Hulsman, Eric Renberg, Allen Clark, Steve Powell, and Ralph Reed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Navasota Building on the Foundation fund, 301 Church St, Navasota, TX 77868.

