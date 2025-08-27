IRA E. “BUD” HAYNIE 1931 – 2025

Ira E. “Bud” Haynie, age 94, of Richards, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Saturday evening, August 23, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Wednesday, August 27, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 28, at First Baptist Church of Navasota. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Richards.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wesley Haynie, Ricky Haynie, Ryan Haynie, Resse Pistler, Tony Ward, Quincy Merchant and Jason White. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Worley, Mason White, Dair Haynie, Traven Ward, Ashton Haynie, Conley Haynie, Julius Trullinger, Brody Palomarez, Logan Palomarez and Xavier Eubanks.

Born on March 18, 1931, in Richards, TX, Bud will be remembered most for a life of service and leadership. He first answered the call to serve his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, proudly serving for four years during the Korean War with honor, discipline, and courage. After his military service, Bud devoted himself to education, beginning as a teacher who inspired countless students. Bud’s dedication and vision led him to become a Superintendent for fifteen years, guiding schools with integrity and care. Later, he carried those same values into his role as a Judge, where he was respected for his fairness, wisdom and compassion. He also played an important role in the renovation of Grimes County Courthouse, helping preserve a piece of community history. In addition to his public service, Bud served as General Manager of Bluebonnet Golf Course and Development, where his leadership and commitment enriched the community.

One of Bud’s favorite memories was singing with the Pineywoods Quartet, traveling across the state to share gospel music. He was deeply devoted to his church family and cherished the companionship of his dogs, Precious and Bandit. Bud also had a fondness for the simple pleasures in life, including his love of Root Beer.

Bud lived a life full of wisdom, hard work, and service, leaving a lasting legacy of love, dedication, and joy in every chapter of his remarkable life.

He is survived by his six children, Ricky Haynie and wife Jody, Randy Haynie and Kim, Ronny Haynie and wife Char, Debby Mikulin and husband Steve, Melinda Haynie and Stan, and Julie Haynie; eleven grandchildren, Deven Merchant and husband Quincy, Wesley Haynie and wife Heather, Meghan Palomarez, Jamie Pistler and husband Reese, Shannon Ward and husband Tony, Jodi Trullinger, Ricky Haynie and wife Leslie, Ryan Haynie and wife Vickie, Morgan White and husband Jason, Savannah Seipp and husband Cory and Jacob Worley; sixteen great-grandchildren, Dair, Ashton, Conley, Traven, Tylee, McKynlee, Brody, Logan, Mason, Kenzie, Karter, Remi, Ramona, Sterling, Julius and Xavier and many other family members and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Joe” Haynie and Arnita Post Haynie, siblings Betty Jo Haynie Smith and Robert “Bobby” Haynie along with his wife, Carole Funk Haynie and his former wife and the mother of his children, Barbara Wooderson Haynie.