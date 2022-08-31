Jack was born May 18, 1950 in Longview, TX, the son of Jack and Maugerite Stephenson, Jr. He graduated from Bellaire High School and Sam Houston State University. Jack proudly served his country in the United Jack Baker Stephenson, III (Stevie), 72, of Houston, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy after a brief illness. States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam era. Jack was a quiet and private man with an incredible wit and a DJ’s voice.

Jack was predeceased in death by his parents Jack and Mauguerite Stephenson and a sister, Lyn Applebe.

Survivors include his wife Olga, sister Jan Lucas, and sons, Dr. Jack B. Stephenson, IV and Christopher B. Stephenson.

A private gathering will be held at a later date. You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. lindleyrobertsonholt.com.