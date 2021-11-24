Funeral services for Jackie Walker will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home in Jewett. Bro. Josh Gafford and Bro. Robert McDougal will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Wilson Chapel Cemetery near Donie.

Visitation was held Tuesday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jackie passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Providence Health Center in Waco.

Jaqueline Evelyn Walker was born August 16, 1971 in Navasota to parents, Trinston and Evelyn Groschel Harris. She graduated from Navasota Class of 1968. Jackie married Lee W. Walker on June 2, 1979. She obtained a Mathematics degree from Sam Houston State University.

Jackie taught for 44 years in Navasota, Houston, and 38 years for Leon ISD until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed painting, working outside, growing roses and planting trees, helping in the hayfield, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jackie also loved traveling and taking vacations. She was a Lutheran by faith and later attended Donie Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Lee W. Walker; her two children, Lee N. Walker & wife Julie, and Julie Walker Shiflett & husband Michael; eight grandchildren, Jason Shiflett, Addy Rich, Ellee Shiflett, Matthew Walker, Ryan Shiflett, Lane Walker, Levi Shiflett, and Abby Walker; sister, Druanne Mills & husband Homer; brother, Tim Harris & wife Kristen; nieces and nephews, T. J. Harris, Kenneth Mills, Brian Harris, Amanda Cook, and Nancy Harris; numerous other relatives and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Trinston Harris and Evelyn Harris; and Bubba Harris.

