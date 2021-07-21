James “Jim” Charles Hancock, of Kingsland, Texas passed away at home on July 7, 2021 with his wife by his side. He was born in Gregg County, Texas on October 14, 1937 to Charles Byrd Hancock and Dimple Merle Knott Hancock.

Jim loved God, Family and Country.

Jim served as Elder and Ministry of Helps Director at Faith Outreach for many years. He had a heart for the hurting and needy and would do whatever he could to help those in need. One of them being, helping his wife start a ministry, “HOPE for the Wounded Heart Ministries, Inc.” in Bryan/College. Then in 2007, transitioned to Marble Falls to continue the ministry as “A Place of HOPE.”

Jim served his country in the United States Navy as an Air Craft Mechanic and was stationed at Moffett Field, California. After service, Jim moved back to Navasota to help his father who owned Hancock Construction Company for many years. Later Jim went to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Judicial System which he retired from after 16 and 1/2 years of service. Retirement didn’t sit well with Jim so he went to work at Sanderson Farms in Bryan, Texas for several years until moving to the Hill Country in 2007 with his wife, Pat.

He married Patsy (Pat) Ann Gerke Hancock on July 8, 1974 in White Hall, Texas.

Survivors include his wife Patsy (Pat) Ann Gerke Hancock of Kingsland, Texas of 47 years; 2 daughters, Jamie Merlene Mont and husband Gene of Copperas Cove, and daughter Janny Lynn McGinn of Kingsland, Texas and Edgar Villegas; and son, James Matthew (Matt) Hancock of Llano and Krista Fluty, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Vivian (Bib) Kapchinski and Mary Lee Wilson both of College Station and brother Arnold (Artie) Hancock and wife, Jeannie of Plano, brother-in-law, Billy Ray Gerke, sister-in-law, Barbara Gorney and husband Leon of Navasota, sister-in-law, Darlene Trillenger and husband Larry of Navasota, sister-in-law, Linda Nobles and husband Eugene of College Station with numerous nieces and nephews along with many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Charlie) and Dimple Hancock along with his brother-in-law’s, Louis Kapchinski and Charlie Wilson.

A “Celebration of His Life” will be held 11:00 a.m. July 22, 2021, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 Hwy 281, Marble Falls, Texas with Pastor Henry Sanders, Pastor of Faith Outreach Christian Center of Navasota, officiating along with Chaplain Richard Vandeventer of Burnet, Texas. A private burial will be held at Central Texas Veteran Cemetery, 11463 State Hwy 195, Killeen, Texas 76542.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Outreach Christian Center, P O Box 1418, Navasota, TX or Hill Country Memorial, 1020 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 in his honor.

Condolences may be sent to www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com