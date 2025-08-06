James “Jimboy” Rayburn Harrington II 1944 – 2025

James “Jimboy” Rayburn Harrington II, 81, of Navasota, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 3, 2025, with his family by his side.

Jimboy was born in Navasota on January 12, 1944, to the late James Rayburn and Lillian Harrington. He attended Navasota High School where he was an accomplished football athlete. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for 6 years until his honorable discharge in 1969. Jimboy returned to Navasota where he worked in various roles for numerous local companies.

Jimboy rode both the Saltgrass and Sam Houston trail ride from the time he was a freshman in high school until his health no longer allowed, serving as trail boss for many years. He also loved the Texas Renaissance Festival where he performed as the black knight and eventually became master of ceremonies in the joust as Sir James Lad. Throughout his life Jimboy continued the family tradition of raising watermelons on every sandy hill across the county. He treasured the time he was able to bring his family to show off his hard work and took pride each year in well documented pictures. Those who knew him well remember the center of attention, honkey tonking, smooth waltzing, jitterbug dancing, good timing man that he was.

Jimboy was a devoted family man and left no doubt how much he loved and adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He has influenced the lives of many with his warm heart, huge personality, original cowboy hat and signature beard.

Jimboy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Michele; sons, Cole Harrington (Cristi) and Hunter Harrington (Jenna); daughters, Donna Arthur (Todd), Laware Henry (Chad) and Shelby Orlando (Jason); bonus son Billy McKinney and family; grandchildren, Forrest (Whitley), Demi, Quinn, Wyatt, Rhett, Ava, Hallie, Coast and Hilton; great grandchild, Ford; sister, Ann Weaks; brother/sister in laws Joe Imhoff, Tracy Shive and Frank Imhoff. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rayburn and Lillian Harrington; sisters, Gay Imhoff and Dell Seale; sister-in-law, Laura Imhoff; brother-in-law, Bill Shive and granddaughter, Sydney Arthur.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 7, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 8, both at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joe Hejl officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Bo Imhoff, Rayburn Imhoff, Frank Imhoff, Slade Weaks, Clay Weaks, Matt Shive, Will Imhoff, Coy Imhoff, Logan Ross and Xavier “Gucci” Gutierrez.

Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Wesley, Pete Yorek, Mark Shimshack, Benny Torres, Joe Imhoff, Philip Lara, Marvin Weaks, Felipe Olvera and Skeeter Stolz.