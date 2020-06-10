James Charles Hester expired Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. A walk-through visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral Service were held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Both services took place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services in Houston, Texas. Interment was in Barker Cemetery in Millican, TX.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77051.