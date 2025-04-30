JANET LEE CASTRO 1955 – 2025

Janet Lee Castro of Navasota, Texas, while surrounded by her loved ones, was peacefully called home to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Janet was born January 21, 1955, to father Leonard Jr. and mother Maxine Kroll in Houston, Texas. Janet was the second oldest of four siblings: Kellyane,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!