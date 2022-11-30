JASON ANDREW MORRIS 1963 – 2022

Mr. Jason Andrew Morris, 59, of Bedias, passed away Wednesday, November 23, at his home. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Independence Cemetery in Shiro with Rev. Jerry Phillips officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Jason was born in Houston, TX, on June 10, 1963, to Thomas & Annette (Fisher) Morris. In his younger years, he was very involved in the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Jason was an expert at technology and loved playing video games which led to an eventual degree in computer repair. For over 20 years he worked as a long haul truck driver and won numerous awards and recognition in the trucking industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Krista Leigh Dorsey; brothers, Thomas Christopher Morris & Tarrell Clayton Morris; and nephew Jacob Richey.

Jason is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ashleigh Kristine Morris & Trevor John Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Richard Allen & Debbie Morris; sisters, Joan Adele Baker, Laurie Sue Morris, & Kimberly Annette Roddey; grandchild Alexander John Martin; nieces and nephews, Brian, Brandi, Joshua, Miranda, Callie, Christopher, Hailee, Wyatt, & Chris; his constant companion and beloved dog, Meg; great nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.