Mr. Jay Westmoreland, 74, of Anderson, passed away Monday, October 11, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends was held Sunday, October 17, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services followed at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kyle Childress officiating. Graveside services were held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, in Olive Branch Cemetery in Brightstar, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Jay was born in Orange, TX, on January 1, 1947, to James & Delma Westmoreland. He was adored by his friends and family as the cool guy who always had a smile and a good story to tell. Jay loved music, making new friends and visiting with old ones, especially his best friend Mr. Jim Boustead. He was passionate about fast cars and classic motorcycles, playing pool, wood carving, photography, and giving his youngest grandchild Jayce too much candy then sending him home for his parents to deal with.

Jay is survived by his brother Jim Westmoreland; sons, and daughters-in-law, Barry and Marion Westmoreland, Benny and Melodye Westmoreland, Jason and Melanie Westmoreland; grandchildren, Darrin, Dammon, Brooke, Brianna and Jayce Westmoreland; and great grandson Jameson Westmoreland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife of 33 years Mary Virginia Westmoreland.

