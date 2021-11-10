JEAN S. KEARNEY

Elizabeth Jean Stremmel Kearney, 91, of Navasota, died Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021, at Sodalis Nursing Home in College Station.

Jean was born July 11, 1930 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Mel and Mildred Pritchard Stremmel. It was on December 23, 1949 that she married William “Bill” Kearney. A resident of Navasota since 1981, Jean took an active part in her church community at First United Methodist Church of Navasota by singing in the choir and preparing and cooking for various social activities at the church. She was a member of the Navasota Garden Club, Geologist Wives and the United Methodist Women. Jean was active with the local Boy and Girl Scouts when Dale and Sheryl were kids and she kept busy cooking, knitting, quilting and gardening.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, William “Bill” Kearney and granddaughter, Madeline Joy Kearney. Survivors include her son Dale Edward Kearney of Jacksonville and a daughter, Sheryl Lynn Sanders and husband Don of Navasota; three grandchildren, Bryce Edward Kearney and wife Susan, Amy Sanders DeFoy and husband Shawn and Laura Sanders Powers and husband Scott; great grandchildren, Landon DeFoy, Reid Powers and Bar rett Kearney, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Throughout her life, Jean was a devoted and loving wife and mother and will be missed by those who knew her.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Jean’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children.