Jeannette Smith Raines, a force to be reckoned with, passed away on October 6, 2021, at the age of 64 after suffering from a brief and unexpected illness. She fought until the very end, and while losing the battle has taken her away from this world, her memory remains a beacon of light for all who love her. Jeannette loved her family fiercely.

A spiritual woman, Jeannette was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville. A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 8227 CR 205 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. A vigil/prayer service followed at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Jeannette’s life will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Neil Marek, Jackie Archer, Frank Pokluda, Frank Ciccio, Jay Kirsch, Timothy Jackson, Marcus Douglas, and Jonathan Shrock

Living life on her own terms, Jeannette truly enjoyed the simple things. Many of her evenings were spent sitting on her front porch, sipping a glass of wine and watching the sunset. While she enjoyed traveling, she was equally as content relaxing at home, kicked back and reading a good book. Jeannette’s passions were cooking and crafting. She had a real talent for taking various items and turning them into something beautiful. She loved making big meals for her family and friends to enjoy. There is nothing tastier than a bowl of her famous potato soup.

Rarely do you find a woman who always had a smile on her face. Jeannette was the life of the party everywhere she went. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for her friends and her family. She had the gift of gab, and she never met a stranger. If anyone was in a bad mood around her, they weren’t for long. She was an adventurer and loved having a good time. She put to good use all those talents working at Bernhardt Winery in Planters ville for a number of years.

While we will miss her terribly, we are comforted knowing she is happy, healed and reunited with loved ones who departed before her in Heaven, who include her parents, John and Alma Smith, sister Patricia Smith, and granddaughter Hailey Lee... As we remember her, we know she would want us to move forward and live our best lives, just as she did. To quote one of her favorites, Pitbull, “Life is to live it, not let it live you”

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Chuck Raines; sons, Josh and John Raines; daughter and best friend Cody and husband Jason Lee; grandchildren Abigail Raines, JJ Lee, Peyton and Tiegan Raines, and great-grandson Jaxson Raines. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Davis and several nieces and nephews.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertson holt.com.