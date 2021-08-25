Jervis A. Muwwakkil, 84, of Plantersville, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Navasota.

Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Wheatfall Family Cemetery on County Road 323, south of Navasota, with Iman AbuQadir Al-Amin officiating.

Brother Jervis was born September 15, 1936 in Navasota to loving parents Eddie and Louella Valentine Wheatfall. He was the second born of six children, Emmett, Calvin, Alvin, LeeOllie and Herbert Wheatfall. Jervis graduated from George Washington Carver High School. Brother Jervis loved reading and conversing about current events. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends

Jervis met Doris Bradley in 1955 and they were joined in marriage in October of 1960. They were married 61 years. They raised eleven children, Carolyn (deceased), Derrick (deceased), Jervis, Jamil (deceased), Sonni, Khalid, Khadijah, Nefissia, Shanna, Tarik and Waleed (deceased) Wheatfall-Muwwakkil; 31+ grandchildren and 25+ great grandchildren, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.