Joan Louise Wehrman Sampson 1942 – 2025

Joan Louise Wehrman Sampson, age 82, of Navasota, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 3, 2025, with family by her side at an assisted living facility in Round Rock, Texas.

Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. with a rosary immediately following at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 14, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. David Michael Moses. Inurnment will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Joan was born on November 29, 1942, in Bryan, Texas, to Johnnie Wehrman and Helen Hanus Wehrman. She grew up in Bryan and Navasota alongside her younger sister, Shirley Wehrman Finke.

A proud graduate of Navasota High School, Class of 1961, Joan went on to build a full and loving life centered around family. After graduation, she married Tommy Hurst, and together they had two children, Darrell Hurst and Mary Lynn Hurst. She later had two more children, Lea (Rotello) Bourdo and Pete Rotello. In 2002, Joan began another beautiful chapter of her life when she married Sonny Sampson.

Joan was a devoted daughter of Christ and a long-time member of the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Navasota. She faithfully served her parish community for many years as a CCE (religious education) teacher, helping shape the spiritual lives of many young people.

Joan’s life was defined by creativity, warmth, and joy. She loved to sew, crochet, and craft. She found great happiness in cooking, baking and hosting family get-togethers filled with laughter and love. Some of her favorite pastimes included spending time with her grandchildren, sitting on her lakeside porch watching hummingbirds and squirrels, and playing cards and dominos. She was an avid fisherwoman, a Dollar Store treasure hunter, and a devoted country music fan who loved nothing more than dancing the night away to George Strait and Ricky Van Shelton, who were a couple of her favorites.

Joan was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandma, Nanny, Aunt and Friend.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Helen Wehrman; grandparents, Frank and Victoria Hanus, and Herman and Kate Wehrman; aunt and uncle, Hershel and Mary Lou Newport; and two brothers-in-law, Floyd Finke and Dr. Fred Owens.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sonny Sampson; children, Darrell Hurst & Lisa, Mary Lynn Hurst & Jason, Lea Bourdo and Pete Rotello; grandchildren, Cheyenne Sechelski & Garrett, Chelsea Butler, Paden Hurst & Sierra, Ramsie Warnken & Kaine, Tyler Bourdo, Cody Bourdo & Chloe, Cash Rotello and Royce Rotello; great-grandchildren in respective order, Griffin Sechelski, Carsyn Busse, Cannon Wright, Piper Hodges, Clancy Hurst, Trinity Hurst, Ryker Warnken, Emeryn Bourdo, Emmelyn Lara, Cheyenne Lara and Roman Lara; sister, Shirley Finke; sister-in-law, Patricia Owens Hunsucker & John; stepchildren, Beverly Doyle & Bruce, Shannon Brown & Josh, and Marianne Sampson; and a host of relatives and friends.

Joan will be remembered for her strong faith, deep love for her family, generous spirit, her kindness and joyful heart. A private inurnment will be scheduled later in Oakland Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Darrell Hurst, Pete Rotello, Paden Hurst, Tyler Bourdo, Cody Bourdo, Cash Rotello and Royce Rotello.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: The Make-A-Wish Foundation

“This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24